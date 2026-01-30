BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is THIS the Reason Greenland IS Making Headlines Right Now?
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10162 followers
11
830 views • 1 day ago

Greenland is all over the news lately, but there's something strange nobody's talking about. When you look at Greenland on Google Maps, it's completely flat - just white. No mountains, no terrain, nothing. But old maps from the 1500s and 1600s show something completely different.

In this video, we're looking at historical maps that show Greenland with green land, channels, even trees. Maps from Mercator in 1570, Coronelli in 1592, and several others all show detailed terrain that doesn't exist on any modern mapping service. Scientists say the ice there is over a million years old, but these maps suggest otherwise.

We'll also explore the mystery of a possible canal that appears on multiple historical maps, the strange expedition route of Fridtjof Nansen in 1888, and what might be revealed as Greenland's ice continues to melt at record rates.

This raises some interesting questions about Greenland's actual history and what might be preserved under all that ice.

Mirrored - Ink Of The Past

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
icegreenlandmapscanal
