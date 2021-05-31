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The Twickenham Massacre 💉💉💉💉💉💉⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ 31 May 2021. Thousands of people took the poison.
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194 views • June 02, 2022
The Twickenham Massacre
💉💉💉💉💉💉⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️
31 May 2021.
Thousands of people took the poison.
God help them
One by one, those injected are falling ill all over the UK and the world.
Millions have already died.
Will you be next?
Filmed by Charlie Pondriche
Kate Shemirani on continual audio
Recording.
💉💉💉💉💉💉⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️
31 May 2021.
Thousands of people took the poison.
God help them
One by one, those injected are falling ill all over the UK and the world.
Millions have already died.
Will you be next?
Filmed by Charlie Pondriche
Kate Shemirani on continual audio
Recording.
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