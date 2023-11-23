Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greg Kelly exposes the truth about the woke left
channel image
NewsClips
3756 Subscribers
31 views
Published 16 hours ago

Greg Kelly talks about what he's thankful for on Thanksgiving, reflects on the positivities in his life, talks about how former President Donald Trump was able to campaign his way to Presidency, and more on NEWSMAX.



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventstruthexposedcampaignwoke left

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket