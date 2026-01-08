Challenges in Achieving Universal Basic Income, an interview with Clay Clark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Universal Basic Income sounds simple—until reality hits. Energy limits, resource scarcity, and AI-driven priorities raise a disturbing question: humans or machines first? This segment breaks down why UBI may be far harder than promised.
#UBI #AIvsHumans #FutureDebate #TechEthics #EconomicReality
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport