RT News - February 19 2026 9AM GMT

February 19, 2026

rt.com





Moscow's top diplomat says peace is being pushed further away by the hawkish stance of Brussels. That's as Russia, the US and Ukraine wrap up “difficult but business-like" talks in Switzerland. Hungary and Slovakia say enough is enough - suspending diesel shipments to Kiev until Ukraine reopens Russian oil transit to their countries. A second round of indirect nuclear talks finish, with the White House insisting Tehran should push for a deal, all while a massive American military armada edges closer to Iranian shores.





