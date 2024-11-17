Israel's government is hoping that a new Donald Trump presidency will help advance Tel Aviv’s plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel's far-right government is hoping that a new Donald Trump presidency will help advance Tel Aviv’s plans to annex the occupied West Bank.
Trump’s nominee for U.S. envoy to Israel said annexation is on the table.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/