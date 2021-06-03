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Whitehouse Down" "Olympus Has Fallen" Predictive programming- play at a slower speed to see more.
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181 views • June 03, 2021
Original Video posted on February 26 2017 is Here
https://youtu.be/kinFVNTCgsU
Jamie Foxx Soul Train Music Awards 25th November 2012.
"Give an Honour To God & our lord and saviour Barack Obama"
Jamie Foxx
+ 216 Days
Whitehouse Down Imdb USA Release 28th June 2013. Displayed on Movie poster. Jamie Fox Plays President of the United States.
IMDb White House Down
1st Release Indonesia 26th June 2013
+ 21 Days 6 Months (216)
= Last Release 14th January 2014 DVD Premiere Argentina
Obama stood in the Church of the Nativity 22nd March 2013. Fulfilling Bible Prophecy on the 1260th Day after being announced as the Nobel Peace Prize winner 9.10.2009. = Dan 9:27 and Matt 24:15
To Reflect that "Olympus has Fallen" Released USA 22nd March 2013 as movie poster clearly displays. Morgan Freeman plays the speaker of the house but then becomes the "Acting President" in the Film.
This is what Trump is doing Now. Playing the role of "The Acting President of the United States" while the President Obama is unable to do so.
Olympus has Fallen IMDb
1st Release USA Hollywood California Premiere 18th March 2013
+ 9 Months 11 Days (9/11)
Last Release Olympus has Fallen China 29th December 2013
LONDON HAS FALLEN IMD
1st Release USA 1st March 2016 Los Angeles California Premiere
+ 6 Days 12 Weeks (216)
= Last Release Japan 28th May 2016
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/kinFVNTCgsU
Jamie Foxx Soul Train Music Awards 25th November 2012.
"Give an Honour To God & our lord and saviour Barack Obama"
Jamie Foxx
+ 216 Days
Whitehouse Down Imdb USA Release 28th June 2013. Displayed on Movie poster. Jamie Fox Plays President of the United States.
IMDb White House Down
1st Release Indonesia 26th June 2013
+ 21 Days 6 Months (216)
= Last Release 14th January 2014 DVD Premiere Argentina
Obama stood in the Church of the Nativity 22nd March 2013. Fulfilling Bible Prophecy on the 1260th Day after being announced as the Nobel Peace Prize winner 9.10.2009. = Dan 9:27 and Matt 24:15
To Reflect that "Olympus has Fallen" Released USA 22nd March 2013 as movie poster clearly displays. Morgan Freeman plays the speaker of the house but then becomes the "Acting President" in the Film.
This is what Trump is doing Now. Playing the role of "The Acting President of the United States" while the President Obama is unable to do so.
Olympus has Fallen IMDb
1st Release USA Hollywood California Premiere 18th March 2013
+ 9 Months 11 Days (9/11)
Last Release Olympus has Fallen China 29th December 2013
LONDON HAS FALLEN IMD
1st Release USA 1st March 2016 Los Angeles California Premiere
+ 6 Days 12 Weeks (216)
= Last Release Japan 28th May 2016
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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