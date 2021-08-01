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French people revolt against the "health pass".
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261 views • August 01, 2021
Three weeks in a row the people of France protest the health pass required to enter certain public establishments. Officials in France
are saying it was over 200,000. CNN told the US viewers it was a
"small" of around 8,000. Keep up to date at: https://welcomehome777.com/
are saying it was over 200,000. CNN told the US viewers it was a
"small" of around 8,000. Keep up to date at: https://welcomehome777.com/
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