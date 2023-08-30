Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Alex Jones Say Stew Peters Was Right Directed Energy Weapon Used Against Maui
channel image
Polyxena Lobkovice
924 Subscribers
177 views
Published Yesterday

Stew Peters joined The Alex Jones Show on Tuesday to break down the evidence of directed energy weapons being used against Maui in the recent deadly inferno.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenhawaiiputindepopulationmauifaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket