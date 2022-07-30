U.S. Senate Passes Bill to Boost Domestic Chip Manufacturing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p11go7a17
07/28/2022 U.S. Senate passes bill on Wednesday to boost chip manufacturing amid CCP’s threat in cutting off U.S. access to advanced semiconductors.The ‘Chips and Science Act ‘ would provide more than $50 billion in production subsidies. As well as more than $20 billion in tax credits for mostly-new chip plants, and it could also authorize more than $170 billion to boost research