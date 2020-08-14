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22. MMS BOLIVIA: Making Chlorine Dioxide (CDS version) in a Medical Lab. (English Subtitles)
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186 views • August 14, 2020
Now that Bolivia has allowed for the medical production and perscription of Chlorine Dioxide for treating medical patients, this newscast demonstrates how it is made in a medical lab. This type of Chlorine dioxide is called CDS, which is activated in one container and transferred to distilled water via gas transfer.
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