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1/25/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP ranks No. 1 in terms of fraud, treating its own people in the most cruel way. The rest of the world is incomparable to it. Xi Jinping believes
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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130 views • January 27, 2021
1/25/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP ranks No. 1 in terms of fraud, treating its own people in the most cruel way. The rest of the world is incomparable to it. Xi Jinping believes he is the contemporary Qin Shi Huang with the dream of unification and the Hong Kong-Macao-Taiwan Greater Bay Area
1/25/2021 郭先生直播：中共流氓政府造假第一、对待自己的人民无比凶残，全人类无人可比；习近平自认是当代秦始皇，梦想大一统，港澳台大湾区
中共勾结影子政府奴役14亿中国老百姓。谁与中共站队，谁就是中国人民的敌人！
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy