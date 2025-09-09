BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Ticket That Changed Everything: A Cop's Awakening to His Constitutional Duty | Sheriff Mack
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 3 days ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/constitutional-sheriffs-the-last-line-of-defense-for-your-community-sheriff-richard-mack/


heriff Richard Mack recounts the profound journey that transformed him from a by-the-books police officer into a legendary defender of the Constitution. He shares the life-changing moment on patrol in the early 1980s when writing a ticket to a struggling mother surrounded by her children in a beat-up car forced him to ask: "Is this what we do? Is this bringing honor to the badge?"


That moment of clarity led Mack on a quest to understand his oath of office, a quest that culminated in a transformative seminar on the Constitution for law enforcement. He details how this awakening set him on a path that would eventually lead him to make history by suing the Clinton administration all the way to the Supreme Court—and winning a landmark victory for the 10th Amendment.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
awakeningcourageglobal awakeningjusticespiritual warfareliberationpreparednesssovereigntyhoperedemptionhidden knowledgetruth movementnew erafinancial resetcultural renewaldivine timingprophetic revelationsystemic corruptiondeep state collapsefaith resilience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy