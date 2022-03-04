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Transition from Unknown to Known
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23 views • March 04, 2022
A Positive Birthright Administration is based on assets & work ethic of the individual. This was all worked out and ready to go during the latter 1800’s, but was stymied with the False Flag planned sinking of the Titanic & drowning of those who opposed the passage of the Federal Reserve Act. JFK was re-starting this movement with the issuance of the non-borrowed U.S. Note liken to Andrew Jackson’s & phasing out/payment-cancellation of the usury Fed Reserve Note. Asset-based is simple math & therefore does not have to be constantly altered/inflated/Re-set. ..Nor a programmed/promoted Ukraine War.
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