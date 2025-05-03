Unseen Shadows Amongst us - CHANNEL INTRO - THE PEOPLE OF THE QUR'AN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Evil Unseen Spirits and Humans Releasing Poisons of Deceit and Hatred::::custom video: All credit and Glory goes always to the one that created everyone, inspires his servants, motivates his servants, protects them,and so one and so on , Alhamdoelillah means all thanks to The Creator, The One and Only Lord that made our beloved messenger of the Evangely Isa/Jesus peace and blessings be upon him,