RUSSIA’S FSB THWARTS PLOT TO SMUGGLE RADIOACTIVE CAESIUM-137 TO UKRAINE - June 23, 2023
On June 23, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had detained five people who were trying to buy 1 kg of radioactive Cesium-137 for $3.5 million on behalf of a citizen of Ukraine.

Russia said,  Ukraine was planning to seize the nuclear plant and of shelling its facilities including those where nuclear fuel is stored. Moscow also accused Kiev of planning a dirty bomb attack on Russian territory.

Article:

https://southfront.org/russias-fsb-thwarts-plot-to-smuggle-radioactive-caesium-137-to-ukraine-video/





