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CDC in Collusion with Vaccine Manufacturers (since 2004 at least!)
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60 views • March 03, 2021
Have you heard of the 7-Step Recipe for Generating Interest In, And Demand For Flu (or any other) Vaccination?
Back when journalists did some real work, HuffPo's Laurence Solomon wrote a fascinating expose on the CDC colluding with vaccine makers.
This video is an edited version of my 41 minute expose with much more information. Please watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JR8gw6GLwug/
To support my work you can find my contact information on my website Amazing Polly St George here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References for this video can be found on the original.
Back when journalists did some real work, HuffPo's Laurence Solomon wrote a fascinating expose on the CDC colluding with vaccine makers.
This video is an edited version of my 41 minute expose with much more information. Please watch it here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JR8gw6GLwug/
To support my work you can find my contact information on my website Amazing Polly St George here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
References for this video can be found on the original.
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