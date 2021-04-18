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Top Secret: Ascended master fallen angels who run NWO love to be incarnated in human avatar bodies
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254 views • April 18, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2021). Carolyn Hamlett exposes that the Illuminati ascended master fallen angels love being in the human body. (Video 29 minutes mark and 2 hour 18 minute mark.) It is because of its wide range of emotions and feelings, and the sensations of this physical realm. This is why both fallen angel devils and dead disembodied demon spirits of their nephilim & chimera alien children desire to be in human bodies. Many are incarnating into cloned hybrid human avatar bodies that grow to adulthood in a few months or into stolen “walk in” human bodies of their various Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling séance various Atlantis nephilim civilization occult mystery school religions’ demon-possessed MILAB-abducted human servants. They either wear those soul-scalped human meat suits or shapeshift. When none of the church pastors or millions of religious Christian convert hordes speak about this and stays completely away from what Carolyn Hamlett exposes, it shows to me that Carolyn’s information is all true, and the demons of fear of assassination and pride of reputation inside the bodies of the pastors and religious Christian hordes are prohibiting them from sharing these vital critical important truths that the fallen angels are also walking amongst us now in human avatar bodies. The demons will speak all kinds of excuses into their ears, in order to prevent them from speaking or passing on any of these deep secrets of Satan Lucifer to their fellow humans, as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall.” If you look at what the Illuminati hired shill pastors, who they do not try to kill every day but allow them to become church pastors, and the religious Christians stay away from exposing, then you know those are the things which are most likely to be the truth. This is also why these pastors and millions of religious Christian convert hordes do not expose that the Global Ethic Institute leaders and Council of World Religions’ ascended masters are fallen angel incarnate avatars. From a real Christians’ perspective, it was hard to understand why the pastors and millions of religious Christians are completely silent about this, and all other information Carolyn Hamlett risked her life exposing, but now I understand that whatever the pastors and religious Christians do not share with their fellow humans are most likely because it is the truth. If it were disinformation and lies like the “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ,” then they would be fanatically arguing for and teaching these things. If you look at what they teach and what they hide, then you will know what is the lie and what is the truth. If they spoke the truth and exposed the lies, then the devil and the NWO would be trying to kill them every day, and all their church donators and book customers would leave them in anger and disgust like the crowds left Jesus and us real Christians, just as in every case throughout the Bible and throughout human history. Whatever the apostate End Times lukewarm Laodicea Church does not like to warn or expose or teach, and are completely censoring in silence, those are the things you need to warn and expose and teach, because it means it hurts the devil and the NWO. The Illuminati 501c3 nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar demon spirit church pastors or demon-possessed & demonized church pastors spread the disinformation for Satan Lucifer that “for the fallen angel devils to live inside the human avatar bodies made in the image of the Almighty God is like a human living inside a cockroach body or a garbage can,” so they do not believe that fallen angels would ever dwell inside a human body. End of transmission…
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See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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