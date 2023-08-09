Covidland 2 The Mask

Because size matters, medical masks block viruses just like chain link fences block mosquitoes. The true purpose of masking is to virtue signal blind obedience; and the true effect of masking is to force a social creature into isolation. For that reason, during mask enforcement, the leading cause of death under age 24 was suicide.
