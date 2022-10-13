Create New Account
9/11 The BIGGEST LIE 14 - The Finish Line
Wake Up! Productions
Published a month ago |

Openning Scene, to Chariots of Fire, homage to the Twin Towers. No Muslims had anything to do with 9/11. Breakdown of ZION. Another big false flag coming down the pike. Dealing with shills. Government agencies are fucking us up the ass. The coming doom. I've given you everything you need to tell other people. Segment on the Statue of Liberty. Joo york Joo york. This program is brought to you by... James with his shirt off talking about revelations.

world trade centerbombstwin towersseptember 11september 11thwtcexplosivessept 11power downseptember 8

