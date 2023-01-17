Create New Account
It's All Crap! Except For This...
Andrea Beaman
Published 19 hours ago

There’s crap going on everywhere! But that doesn’t mean it has to overwhelm you. No matter what is going on, YOU are your priority and you must take care of yourself. In this episode, you’ll get a hit of motivation to love on yourself.


WHAT YOU’LL DISCOVER:

· Why self-care and self-love is critically important to wellbeing

· Things you can do daily to feel safe and grounded in your body

· How keeping a journal can improve your wellness

· The importance of feeling gratitude daily

· Taking care of yourself is the best thing you can do for yourself and for others


