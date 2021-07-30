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7/29/2021 -- Largest quake on earth in years -- M8.2 -- Massive seismic unrest spreads worldwide
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521 views • July 30, 2021
Things are on the move. Don't be scared, be prepared.
This update warns California, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, and the East coast of the USA, in addition to the warnings issued for the West Pacific, New Zealand, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran, Greece Agean sea, and the Caribbean.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
This update warns California, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Missouri, and the East coast of the USA, in addition to the warnings issued for the West Pacific, New Zealand, Indonesia, Nepal, Iran, Greece Agean sea, and the Caribbean.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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