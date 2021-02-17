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All Hell Can't Stop Us - Episode 096
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62 views • February 17, 2021
This is a Creative Commons podcast CC BY 3.0
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/276752
Guests: none
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
Goodbye song: Tokyo Rose - Goodbye song
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: off the wall, april 1, 2008 https://2600.com/offthewall/mp3files/2008/off_the_wall__20080401-128.mp3
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
previous:
uregina120 121 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJnk2OQVPKM&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=121
episode 064 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhZ0H-9P81I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=62
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 067 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzoLiAsyrx4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=65
episode 078 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrevW0ABGkQ&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=76
episode 089 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7U4YXWZy84&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=87
links:
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Kaupthing_leak_exposes_loans
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Category:Kaupthing_Bank
https://banned.video/watch?id=5d6504e58d63820013393f20
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/facebook-just-announced-its-banning-7-of-its-most-dangerous-accounts-heres-full-list-why-they-did-it.html
https://heavy.com/news/2018/12/patreon-sargon-of-akkad-jordan-peterson/
https://www.reddit.com/r/SubredditDrama/comments/be5ih3/rsargonofakkad_has_been_quarantined/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1944869115/?coliid=I3MVU3UVFB0JNI&;colid=2E6R7I5ECM7TY&psc=0&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Total_Information_Awareness
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egregore
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_Spring
http://occupywallst.org/
https://www.amazon.com/Dictatorship-Woke-Capital-Political-Correctness/dp/1641771429
https://slatestarcodex.com/2020/09/11/update-on-my-situation/
https://jasoncrawford.org/guide-to-scott-alexander-and-slate-star-codex
lesswrong.com
overcomingbias.com
https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/15/substack-launches-defender-a-program-offering-legal-support-to-independent-writers/
https://www.canadaland.com/podcast/a-post-truth-town/
https://j-source.ca/article/study-news-poverty-thunder-bay/
https://heavy.com/news/2018/12/patreon-sargon-of-akkad-jordan-peterson/
https://reclaimthenet.org/carl-benjamin-sargon-of-akkad-subreddit-quarantined/
https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-suspends-tommy-robinson-carl-benjamin-sargon-of-akkad-mep-campaign-accounts/
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-fully-demonetizes-carl-benjamin-channels/
https://shitposter.club/notice/9wNrwyrCBiiaQllGEa
https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/15/substack-launches-defender-a-program-offering-legal-support-to-independent-writers/
https://shitposter.club/notice/9wWnGSWGmK18Atk4FE
https://loomered.com/2020/06/03/michelle-malkin-suspended-from-twitter-remaining-violent-tweets-from-leftists-ignored/
https://dailygroyper.com/2020/05/16/twitter-censors-michelle-malkin-clip-about-tech-censorship-after-presidential-retweet/
https://reason.com/2020/04/17/a-teenager-posted-about-her-covid-19-infection-on-instagram-a-deputy-threatened-to-arrest-her-if-she-didnt-delete-it/
http://www.will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/complaint20-20final-2.pdf
http://www.will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/complaint20-20final-2.pdf
https://shitposter.club/notice/9xLDRUoSDlyHOSuFxw
https://cryptome.org/2020/07/twitter-legal.pdf
https://cryptome.org/2020/07/twitter-legal.pdf
https://shitposter.club/notice/9yXljfIHayHuYjGLbc
https://www.rechargenews.com/wind/painting-one-turbine-blade-black-reduces-bird-fatalities-by-72-says-study/2-1-861643?
https://shitposter.club/notice/9yQU2T6HzoXuxjkXzs
sargon of akkad gets a hit https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnHn_91GCR8/
slatestarcodex censored https://shitposter.club/objects/67d7ad89-8a6b-4395-8748-1cb706eb4687
hongkong books https://pleroma.site/objects/261b1a79-7ff3-4332-802c-c541dc03dd7c
cnsorship malkin https://shitposter.club/objects/141e9690-8910-4d8c-85f1-6a06813a2ea6
https://dailygroyper.com/2020/05/16/twitter-censors-michelle-malkin-clip-about-tech-censorship-after-presidential-retweet/
http://qhtn4w2q36dojls2.onion/googleplus/20171014%20-%20Ratcheting%20Arguments_Can%20we%20please%20sto.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rC-OeSs1wAw&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=74
It isn't just available on NSA/Alphabet Youtube, see Subscriberstar for full list
https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/276752
Guests: none
Intro song: Toka Collective - Nothing will hold us back
Goodbye song: Tokyo Rose - Goodbye song
Contact : ricochet:mszisnaf7vqqphrd
[email protected]
songs/rants: off the wall, april 1, 2008 https://2600.com/offthewall/mp3files/2008/off_the_wall__20080401-128.mp3
donate to support this series:
villages: https://villages.io/profiles/themusicgod1
subscriberstar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jeff-cliff
BTC: 19aJTRZtbZ8tfmXBzuWutJFYUwpGHaLeWH
previous:
uregina120 121 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJnk2OQVPKM&;list=PL0KBVEO7tItfL6wmsngECFbweUsaPmhIE&index=121
episode 064 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qhZ0H-9P81I&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=62
episode 065 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uROpyjnwgAk&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=63
episode 067 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzoLiAsyrx4&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=65
episode 078 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrevW0ABGkQ&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=76
episode 089 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7U4YXWZy84&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=87
links:
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Kaupthing_leak_exposes_loans
https://wikileaks.org/wiki/Category:Kaupthing_Bank
https://banned.video/watch?id=5d6504e58d63820013393f20
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/facebook-just-announced-its-banning-7-of-its-most-dangerous-accounts-heres-full-list-why-they-did-it.html
https://heavy.com/news/2018/12/patreon-sargon-of-akkad-jordan-peterson/
https://www.reddit.com/r/SubredditDrama/comments/be5ih3/rsargonofakkad_has_been_quarantined/
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1944869115/?coliid=I3MVU3UVFB0JNI&;colid=2E6R7I5ECM7TY&psc=0&ref_=lv_ov_lig_dp_it
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Total_Information_Awareness
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egregore
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arab_Spring
http://occupywallst.org/
https://www.amazon.com/Dictatorship-Woke-Capital-Political-Correctness/dp/1641771429
https://slatestarcodex.com/2020/09/11/update-on-my-situation/
https://jasoncrawford.org/guide-to-scott-alexander-and-slate-star-codex
lesswrong.com
overcomingbias.com
https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/15/substack-launches-defender-a-program-offering-legal-support-to-independent-writers/
https://www.canadaland.com/podcast/a-post-truth-town/
https://j-source.ca/article/study-news-poverty-thunder-bay/
https://heavy.com/news/2018/12/patreon-sargon-of-akkad-jordan-peterson/
https://reclaimthenet.org/carl-benjamin-sargon-of-akkad-subreddit-quarantined/
https://reclaimthenet.org/twitter-suspends-tommy-robinson-carl-benjamin-sargon-of-akkad-mep-campaign-accounts/
https://reclaimthenet.org/youtube-fully-demonetizes-carl-benjamin-channels/
https://shitposter.club/notice/9wNrwyrCBiiaQllGEa
https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/15/substack-launches-defender-a-program-offering-legal-support-to-independent-writers/
https://shitposter.club/notice/9wWnGSWGmK18Atk4FE
https://loomered.com/2020/06/03/michelle-malkin-suspended-from-twitter-remaining-violent-tweets-from-leftists-ignored/
https://dailygroyper.com/2020/05/16/twitter-censors-michelle-malkin-clip-about-tech-censorship-after-presidential-retweet/
https://reason.com/2020/04/17/a-teenager-posted-about-her-covid-19-infection-on-instagram-a-deputy-threatened-to-arrest-her-if-she-didnt-delete-it/
http://www.will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/complaint20-20final-2.pdf
http://www.will-law.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/complaint20-20final-2.pdf
https://shitposter.club/notice/9xLDRUoSDlyHOSuFxw
https://cryptome.org/2020/07/twitter-legal.pdf
https://cryptome.org/2020/07/twitter-legal.pdf
https://shitposter.club/notice/9yXljfIHayHuYjGLbc
https://www.rechargenews.com/wind/painting-one-turbine-blade-black-reduces-bird-fatalities-by-72-says-study/2-1-861643?
https://shitposter.club/notice/9yQU2T6HzoXuxjkXzs
sargon of akkad gets a hit https://www.bitchute.com/video/gnHn_91GCR8/
slatestarcodex censored https://shitposter.club/objects/67d7ad89-8a6b-4395-8748-1cb706eb4687
hongkong books https://pleroma.site/objects/261b1a79-7ff3-4332-802c-c541dc03dd7c
cnsorship malkin https://shitposter.club/objects/141e9690-8910-4d8c-85f1-6a06813a2ea6
https://dailygroyper.com/2020/05/16/twitter-censors-michelle-malkin-clip-about-tech-censorship-after-presidential-retweet/
http://qhtn4w2q36dojls2.onion/googleplus/20171014%20-%20Ratcheting%20Arguments_Can%20we%20please%20sto.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rC-OeSs1wAw&;list=PL0KBVEO7tIteur4idBiKc3nLAXjoqULNa&index=74
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