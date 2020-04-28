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Covid 19 Part 4: CHILDLOVERS EVERYWHERE... (Small version 16:15)
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45 views • April 28, 2020
THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
By award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…
Please do you own research.
I urge you to accept nothing as the truth.
Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you.
That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
By award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
About child trafficking, paedophile logos used by child protection agencies, adoption agencies, in Disney cartoons & movies, in Hollywood, in business and in politics. About Haiti as child trafficking island, the role of the Clintons and Trudeau…
Please do you own research.
I urge you to accept nothing as the truth.
Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you.
That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
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