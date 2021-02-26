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Halle Berry Hates Paying Child Support | Ride and Roast
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100 views • February 26, 2021
Halle Berry got a healthy dose of equality and now it’s “not fair.”
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
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Video Throwbacks
Deadbeat Dad Dilemma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTHTsemlHEk
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
Book Two of "The Jericho Files" is here! Download for Kindle or get a Paperback copy today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B08CY5KTPZ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://roxytube.com/@redonkulas
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS/
https://www.rumble.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.parler.com/profile/RedonkulasPopp/
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.Redonkulas.com
Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday and Thursday at 8pm Eastern!
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.facebook.com/RedonkulasPopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
Source
https://archive.vn/wip/A32C4
Video Throwbacks
Deadbeat Dad Dilemma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTHTsemlHEk
System Surfers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBL4ThmjowE
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