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Abraham's Covenant With God - The Covenant of the Faithful and the Son of Promise
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Followers of Christ have entered into a covenant with God which we are called upon to remember and renew on a regular basis. The time for thinking soberly about our covenant with God is the annual Passover.
Each year we grow in our understanding of what that covenant means... our growth and expansion of understanding is pleasing to God.
In this message we will look at how God used the process of covenant renewal and review in the life of the father of faith Abraham. This a process keeps him on track as he looked forward to receiving the covenant blessings of the promised land and the son of promise... who would be Isaac.
Request a FREE copy of our bible study guide:
➤ Transforming Your Life
https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/transforming-your-life-the-process-of-conversion
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
Read this message at our blog 📘 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2019/03/passing-on-covenant-to-next-generation.html
Each year we grow in our understanding of what that covenant means... our growth and expansion of understanding is pleasing to God.
In this message we will look at how God used the process of covenant renewal and review in the life of the father of faith Abraham. This a process keeps him on track as he looked forward to receiving the covenant blessings of the promised land and the son of promise... who would be Isaac.
Request a FREE copy of our bible study guide:
➤ Transforming Your Life
https://www.ucg.org/bible-study-tools/booklets/transforming-your-life-the-process-of-conversion
👓 Find UCGRaleigh 👓
Locate a UCG church near you:
➤ http://ucg.org/congregations/
Donate to UCG Raleigh and help spread the word:
➤ https://www.patreon.com/ucgraleigh
Follow UCG Raleigh
➤ https://www.facebook.com/UCGRaleigh.main.page
➤ https://twitter.com/UCGRaleigh
Subscribe to the UCG Raleigh podcast on
➤ iTunes ▪▪▪ https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/united-church-of-god-raleigh/id1315758270
➤ CastBox ▪▪▪ https://castbox.fm/channel/Weekly-Sabbath-Sermon-id1094811
Read this message at our blog 📘 https://ucgraleigh.blogspot.com/2019/03/passing-on-covenant-to-next-generation.html
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