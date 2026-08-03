The True Anarchy Of Self-Ownership And Health With Charlie Robinson

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Jeff Berwick and Charlie Robinson from MacroAgressions talk about what happens when the financial, medical, and political systems you trust are actually designed to facilitate your collapse. Most people will tell you the answer is to vote for a better candidate, sign a petition, or wait for some "correction" in the market. They think the system is broken. They are wrong. The system isn't broken. It is working exactly as intended.
Peace, Love & Anarchy With Jeff Berwick | https://vigilante.tv/w/3tYMTe84Dx3GvxhdVYUQRG
MacroAggresions | https://www.macroaggressions.io/
Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5/ref=sr_1_1
Liberpulco | liberpulco.com