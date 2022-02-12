© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serial Murder Suspects Identified: Calculated Killing Continues in America's Hospitals
Follow
2
Share
Report
911 views • February 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Ever since Scott Quiner died, the Stew Peters Show has vowed to expose the truth about Mercy Hospitals and how they and other death care facilities have been treating patients. Scott, like thousands of nameless others, had absolutely zero reason to die. He died because he was left malnourished and put on the death protocol by doctors who thought he deserved it for not being vaccinated.
Sam Shirley was 47 years old, a successful salesman and baseball player who died tragically and unexpectedly on December 13th, 2021, in St. Gabriel's Hospital, Little Falls, Minnesota.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vupe11-serial-murder-suspects-identified-calculated-killing-continues-in-americas-.html
Ever since Scott Quiner died, the Stew Peters Show has vowed to expose the truth about Mercy Hospitals and how they and other death care facilities have been treating patients. Scott, like thousands of nameless others, had absolutely zero reason to die. He died because he was left malnourished and put on the death protocol by doctors who thought he deserved it for not being vaccinated.
Sam Shirley was 47 years old, a successful salesman and baseball player who died tragically and unexpectedly on December 13th, 2021, in St. Gabriel's Hospital, Little Falls, Minnesota.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vupe11-serial-murder-suspects-identified-calculated-killing-continues-in-americas-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.