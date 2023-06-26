Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Revolt Signaled Putin’s Weakness to China!!!, 4125
channel image
The Still Report
72 Subscribers
14 views
Published Monday

Maria Bartiromo’s first segment of her Sunday morning show was devoted to the insurrection in Russia.



Maria’s first guest was Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee who provided his rather lame analysis about the Russian insurrection.


But first here is our summary of the situation. The toughest Russian fighters in the ongoing war in Ukraine have been the Wagner group – a group of barbaric mercenaries who Putin has been paying as his private army. But the head of Wagner, a man by the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, has become very popular as the only Russian general who seems to be able to take and hold cities in Eastern Ukraine.


Prigozhin is so popular that he may be considering challenging Putin in Russia’s presidential election coming up in only 8 months – that’s March 2024. In order to try to knock Prigozhin down a notch or two, Putin tried to embarrass him by putting his forces under the Ministry of Defense, instead of working only under Putin – sort of a general demotion.


Prigozhin, knowing how weakened the Russian army was – depleted by the war in Ukraine – announced that he would turn his forces around and march on Moscow, though no offensive goals were announced. This suddenly exposed to the world just how tenuous Putin’s hold on leadership might be with the Russian military as well as the general public.

Keywords
russiapresident trumpchinajoe bidenpresident putin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket