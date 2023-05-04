In 1994, Hillary Clinton offered 1 million dollars to CIA Snodgres to bomb Oklahoma federal building

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2023). In 1994, Hillary Clinton offered 1 million dollars to CIA’s Black Ops Cody Snodgres to bomb the Oklahoma federal building, just like the 9.11 World Trade Center CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency bombing. Cody refused, because he drew the line between Black Ops terrorism overseas and terrorism on the homeland against his own countrymen, because of patriotic reasons. Hillary Clinton wanted to erase all evidence of her crimes, so she wanted to destroy the Oklahoma federal building that contained all the documents. All the information on the anthrax accelerated non-tested non-approved vaccine given to the American soldiers sent to the Iraq Gulf War which caused generational sickness, and the how they knew that the chemical suits given to the American soldiers sent to Iraq would not keep out the radiation from the American depleted uranium weapons used, were taken to the Oklahoma federal building to be destroyed in the terrorist false flag attack by their Monarch Solutions company MK Ultra Monarch mind-programmed “DID multiple personality disorder” “childhood sodomized demon spirit infused” “mind fragmented demon housed alter personality” terrorists. Hillary Clinton and her puppet servant Bill Clinton (the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers control the male puppets) ran the CIA narcotics ring and child trafficking ring and other criminal rings from Arkansas. Cody did many things for the CIA, such as smuggling stolen top secret military weapons from American military bases to sell to their fellow Rothschild family-owned CIA’s Chinese communist party and CIA agent Saddam Hussein and CIA agent Osama Bin Laden and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatars in North Korea and Iran and other rogue nations that they created. All the world leaders assemble in the North Korean dictator’s mansion in the world’s most technologically advanced underground cities and synthetic drugs industrial complex in North Korea and the UN building. The Rothschild family are part of the Bilderberg Druid Satanic council that runs the world for the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers who work for Satan Lucifer. The CIA is a merge between the German Gestapo Nazi cybernetic Draco faction and the American military communist Zionist Rothschild OSS shapeshifting Draco faction. The CIA sells secret top military technology to China and Russia and Iran and North Korea for Hillary Clinton, and runs the ISIS terrorist CIA agents, and kills tens of thousands of American whistleblowers upright humans who expose the CIA and Hillary Clinton and Rothschilds and Dracos and fallen angels and Satan Lucifer. This is why both the real original Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist CIA agents are retired on a tropical remote island with a huge mansion and receive a hundred thousand dollars monthly salary from the humans’ tax money. They call all their Satanist reptilian hybrid matriarchal rulers feminist witch HR managers & directors in every company that shows interest in hiring us real Christians, in order to prevent us real Christians from getting hired to try to starve us off, and they pay billions of dollars of tax money to Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden and other Satanist non-humans. They spend billions of dollars on F-15 jets and drone planes and boats and dozens of tinted-window white trucks and tens of thousands of gang-stalkers and assassins to try to kill us real Christians, but they cannot.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine