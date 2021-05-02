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A15. Autism, Mothers and Chlorine Dioxide: A Trifecta of Healing (English subtitled testimonials)
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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894 views • May 02, 2021
Let me start by saying that these videos were censored and banned from my alternate youtube account within 2 hours of uploading. I also received TWO warnings in one swipe from youtube. There is not supposed to be a cure for autism and, if there were, we are not supposed to share stories on public platforms. That being said, I will let these mothers accounts help to let the world know what is really going on with chlorine dioxide and autism. I don't consider myself a full on activitst about this but I KNOW that there are parents of autistic children who pray regularly for help, answers and solutions for their kids. There is help, there are answers and there are solutions. (btw, I didn't know what trifecta meant until about a year ago. Cool word!)

Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...

Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Keywords
mmschlorine dioxideautismcurebleachclo2autistictreatmentsspectrum
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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