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A15. Autism, Mothers and Chlorine Dioxide: A Trifecta of Healing (English subtitled testimonials)
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894 views • May 02, 2021
Let me start by saying that these videos were censored and banned from my alternate youtube account within 2 hours of uploading. I also received TWO warnings in one swipe from youtube. There is not supposed to be a cure for autism and, if there were, we are not supposed to share stories on public platforms. That being said, I will let these mothers accounts help to let the world know what is really going on with chlorine dioxide and autism. I don't consider myself a full on activitst about this but I KNOW that there are parents of autistic children who pray regularly for help, answers and solutions for their kids. There is help, there are answers and there are solutions. (btw, I didn't know what trifecta meant until about a year ago. Cool word!)
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1da900EzIKx0M1lv00vot800ohq7D4SHR/view?usp=sharing
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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