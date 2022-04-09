Sunday Night Live 9/4/22

Sep 4, 2022





"PANIC As Europeans Realize They Are Being Sacrificed On The Altar Of Globalism FULL SHOW 9-4-22"





Courtesy of Sunday Night Live





Guest host Harrison Smith lays out the how mass resistance to the Great Reset globalist agenda is exploding in Europe as millions of disillusioned citizens take to the streets in peaceful protest against the elite trying to cripple the energy supply before winter.





https://banned.video/watch?id=63157080d9a7e74980b482dc





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





Sunday Night Live, Infowars, Harrison Smith are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).