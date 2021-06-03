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Lockdown-jail – goodbye!
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20 views • June 03, 2021
A supreme law of nature says: Where sincere people come into contact with contemporary objective reality, which means truth, they automatically unite – and all indeed, all the time and in everything! So let's reclaim every truthful voice to speak in the public debate. Thus, oneness becomes an irresistible trend and a key breakthrough from the lockdown-jail.
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