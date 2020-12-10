Psychiatry has pushed its agenda of control, power and domination onto an unsuspecting society for over sixty years, infesting the fields of law enforcement, education, medicine, politics and many others.THINK PSYCHIATRY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU? THINK AGAIN.Psychiatrists would like you to believe there is an epidemic of mental disease—and that psychotropic (mind‑altering) drugs are the remedy.For decades they have worked to convince the public that their drugs are indispensable to the problems of everyday living. And yet ask any psychiatrist—as we did—and he will confess he has no answers to mental healing. Yet the treatments he inflicts on people—unsupported by any science—are wreaking havoc upon society.The psychiatrist’s actions are taken in the name of profit—he bows to no other idol.Psychotropic drugs. It’s the story of big money—drugs that fuel a $330 billion psychiatric industry, without a single cure. The cost in human terms is even greater—these drugs now kill an estimated 42,000 people every year. And the death count keeps rising.To appear more scientific, psychiatrists claim that their “disorders” come from a chemical imbalance in the brain.This claim has never been proven true, since there are no tests to assess the chemical status of a living person’s brain or how to determine what a correct chemical balance looks like.The false idea was used to convince people there might be something useful in taking the drugs.At the end of the day, it was just an impressive marketing strategy that created untold destruction.Misled by drug marketing efforts, 100 million people worldwide take psychotropic drugs, convinced they are correcting a physical or chemical imbalance in their body.In reality, they are taking substances so dangerous their side effects range from hallucinations to psychosis and suicide.How did psychiatrists and drug companies succeed in convincing millions of MEDICAL doctors to prescribe their powerful psychoactive drugs to a hundred million people?Indoctrinating physicians begins at medical conferences—conferences frequently paid for by drug companies.Respectable journals also publish studies written by drug company ghostwriters, falsely credited to prominent psychiatrists who are paid to put their names on it.The drug industry now spends $22 billion a year marketing to doctors to increase prescriptions—an astonishing 90% of its marketing budget.As a result, MEDICAL professionals worldwide are handing out psychotropic drugs, assured that they are safe and necessary by the “experts” in the field—psychiatrists.But early on, psychiatrists and the pharmaceutical companies realized that promoting to MEDICAL doctors was not enough.How could they reach their target demographic—the end user—and drive them into doctor’s offices to demand these drugs?In the United States, drug advertising on television accounts for fifty-five percent of the pharmaceutical industry’s Direct to Consumer advertising budget.But they are not satisfied only with media campaigns.So their next strategy is: How do you convince even more people to take psychotropic drugs all the while remaining a hidden influence?If you know what to look for, you will find hidden drug marketing campaigns practically everywhere.Many of these campaigns come from industry‑funded front groups operated by psychiatrists but posing as compassionate patient support groups.Of all these programs, one of the most successful is the benevolent‑sounding mental health screening campaign; it uses broad‑based psychiatric screening questionnaires to diagnose common life situations such as sadness, nervousness and occasional loneliness.This is the psych at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.Citizen groups and responsible government officials should work together to expose and abolish psychiatry’s hidden manipulation of society.