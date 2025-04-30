Zelensky Hints at Possible Strike on Moscow’s Victory Day Parade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his nightly address, Zelensky suggested that Kiev may target Russia’s upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow, describing it as a strategic pressure point.
“Right now they’re worried their parade might not happen — and they’re right to be worried.
But what they should really be worried about is that this war is still ongoing.
They must end the war,” the Narcoführer threatened.
Adding:
Ukraine has the ability, if it wishes, to strike at the parade in Moscow, where many world leaders will gather - secretary of the Rada's defense committee, Kostenko.
"If we are talking about our capabilities, then we have such capabilities, and if there is a team there, then everything will be planned. The Russians will pull together everything they have in order to cover Red Square. I think that everything will be pulled together to Red Square, but look, we now have powerful capabilities in terms of long-range weapons. Therefore, we will say "yes" if they want to plan such an operation. It is not that difficult"