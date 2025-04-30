Zelensky Hints at Possible Strike on Moscow’s Victory Day Parade. (video yesterday, 29th) Russia wants a ceasefire, Zelensky this)

In his nightly address, Zelensky suggested that Kiev may target Russia’s upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow, describing it as a strategic pressure point.

“Right now they’re worried their parade might not happen — and they’re right to be worried.

But what they should really be worried about is that this war is still ongoing.

They must end the war,” the Narcoführer threatened.

Adding:

Ukraine has the ability, if it wishes, to strike at the parade in Moscow, where many world leaders will gather - secretary of the Rada's defense committee, Kostenko.

"If we are talking about our capabilities, then we have such capabilities, and if there is a team there, then everything will be planned. The Russians will pull together everything they have in order to cover Red Square. I think that everything will be pulled together to Red Square, but look, we now have powerful capabilities in terms of long-range weapons. Therefore, we will say "yes" if they want to plan such an operation. It is not that difficult"



