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Dr. Lee Merrick - The COVID Hoax and what to do about it. A Bio-terror attack on the U.S. by China and the Deep State. Warfare 5.0
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1125 views • January 28, 2021
Every American and every patriot needs to watch this video. We are in the middle of a false pandemic perpetrated by the CCP. the Democrat Party, Big Pharma and the Deep State. Watch this then stand up, take off your mask, open you business, hug your family, visit your old folks and tell the imposter in the White House NO!
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