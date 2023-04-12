https://gettr.com/post/p2e3u910dd7
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Topher: This is a spiritual fight and we stand against the CCP, against injustice, tyranny and everything that’s going against our Constitutional rights!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】托弗：这是一场属灵争战，我们对抗的是中共，对抗的是一切不公、暴政和侵犯我们宪法权利的行径！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
