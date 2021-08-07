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(Jabbed?) Ownership over modified DNA Categorized as non-human
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312 views • August 07, 2021
It's out there guys but you know what?, I rather know and not subject to this. Then having soulless entities telling me there is a virus and they want to help me, by infact, owner ship over me.
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