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Why Is China Destroying Gardens & Creating Massive Supply Chain Issues?*WW3 & The New System Nears*
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172 views • April 19, 2022
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https://mronline.org/2022/04/16/russias-sergey-glazyev-introduces-the-new-global-financial-system/
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/14/operation-gladio-how-nato-conducted-secret-war-against-european-citizens-and-their-democratically-elected-governments/
https://www.sott.net/article/466864-Research-team-sheds-light-on-ancient-Rome-financial-crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/embryonic-like-human-cells-created-by-chemicals-may-be-used-for-regenerative-healing---chinese-1094858505.html
http://welcomehome.org/rainbow/prophecy/hopi1.html
https://twitter.com/BrettRSmith76/status/1516098789832118275
https://drdannielleblumenthal.wordpress.com/2022/03/19/the-cia-70-years-in-ukraine-with-douglas-valentine-highlights/
https://southfront.org/obscene-outsourcing-the-uk-rwandan-refugee-deal/
https://news.usni.org/2022/04/18/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-april-18-2022#more-93633
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/captured-britons-appear-russian-tv-urging-boris-johnson-negotiate-ukraine-prisoner
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/british-elite-sas-soldiers-are-training-troops-ukrainian-territory
https://www.sott.net/article/466880-Biden-ally-floats-idea-of-US-troops-in-Ukraine
https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1516443055624183815
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5145610/putins-sends-nuclear-bomber-close-to-ukraine-border/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/zelensky-warns-russian-nuclear-attack-26730111
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-advisor-says-nato-build-borders-no-longer-figure-speech-russia-must-be-prepared
https://twitter.com/JulianRoepcke/status/1516152202469027841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516152202469027841%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5113862%2Fpg1
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https://www.rt.com/news/554168-kashmir-india-pakistan-sharif/
https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1516396691217428480
https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1516451618362953743
https://twitter.com/pmakela1/status/1516425338879938563
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/putin-saudi-prince-vow-continue-opec-cooperation
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/full-embargo-russian-oil-would-send-brent-185bbl-jpmorgan
https://twitter.com/DanCollins2011/status/1515851777224155139
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/get-ready-for-the-next-supply-chain-shockwave
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1516194967080906760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516194967080906760%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5114070%2Fpg1
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/migrant-crossings-spike-march-ahead-bidens-plan-lift-title-42
https://twitter.com/BrettRSmith76/status/1516098789832118275
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://mronline.org/2022/04/16/russias-sergey-glazyev-introduces-the-new-global-financial-system/
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/04/14/operation-gladio-how-nato-conducted-secret-war-against-european-citizens-and-their-democratically-elected-governments/
https://www.sott.net/article/466864-Research-team-sheds-light-on-ancient-Rome-financial-crisis
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/embryonic-like-human-cells-created-by-chemicals-may-be-used-for-regenerative-healing---chinese-1094858505.html
http://welcomehome.org/rainbow/prophecy/hopi1.html
https://twitter.com/BrettRSmith76/status/1516098789832118275
https://drdannielleblumenthal.wordpress.com/2022/03/19/the-cia-70-years-in-ukraine-with-douglas-valentine-highlights/
https://southfront.org/obscene-outsourcing-the-uk-rwandan-refugee-deal/
https://news.usni.org/2022/04/18/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-april-18-2022#more-93633
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/captured-britons-appear-russian-tv-urging-boris-johnson-negotiate-ukraine-prisoner
https://www.zerohedge.com/military/british-elite-sas-soldiers-are-training-troops-ukrainian-territory
https://www.sott.net/article/466880-Biden-ally-floats-idea-of-US-troops-in-Ukraine
https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1516443055624183815
https://www.the-sun.com/news/5145610/putins-sends-nuclear-bomber-close-to-ukraine-border/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/zelensky-warns-russian-nuclear-attack-26730111
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-advisor-says-nato-build-borders-no-longer-figure-speech-russia-must-be-prepared
https://twitter.com/JulianRoepcke/status/1516152202469027841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516152202469027841%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5113862%2Fpg1
https://twitter.com/ChristopherJM/status/1516140383440449536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516140383440449536%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5113862%2Fpg1
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1516339665661571072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516339665661571072%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5114371%2Fpg1
https://www.rt.com/news/554168-kashmir-india-pakistan-sharif/
https://twitter.com/SamRamani2/status/1516396691217428480
https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1516451618362953743
https://twitter.com/pmakela1/status/1516425338879938563
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/putin-saudi-prince-vow-continue-opec-cooperation
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/full-embargo-russian-oil-would-send-brent-185bbl-jpmorgan
https://twitter.com/DanCollins2011/status/1515851777224155139
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/get-ready-for-the-next-supply-chain-shockwave
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1516194967080906760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516194967080906760%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5114070%2Fpg1
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/migrant-crossings-spike-march-ahead-bidens-plan-lift-title-42
https://twitter.com/BrettRSmith76/status/1516098789832118275
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