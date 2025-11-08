Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 8 November 2025 - C

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The third of three parts to this rally, showing the last two speeches. The topics cover government and corporate corruption with a strong emphasis on the dangers of accepting the digital ID that the government is pushing. The continual drizzle did not dampen our determination to keep the message of truth out there for shoppers passing by in the Melbourne City Bourke Street Mall. May they open their ears to hear (Biblical). Digesting truth instead of the ever-present lying mainstream narrative is a choice and more often a courageous one.