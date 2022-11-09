Youtube has removed yet another video. So we will continue to upload them to all our censor-free platforms!
Does the flu vaccine protect you or those around you? Well according to the research, the opposite would be true. This study found that those individuals who had received the flu vaccine were “shedding” 6.3 times more virus than the unvaccinated!
Links: https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/3061905/cdc-funded-study-shows-the-vaccinated-shed-6-3-times-more-flu-virus-just-by-breathing-pdf
