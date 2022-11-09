Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CDC Funded Study Shows the Vaccinated Shed 6.3 Times More Flu Virus, Just by Breathing!
302 views
channel image
TheWildDoc
Published 19 days ago |

Youtube has removed yet another video. So we will continue to upload them to all our censor-free platforms!


Does the flu vaccine protect you or those around you? Well according to the research, the opposite would be true. This study found that those individuals who had received the flu vaccine were “shedding” 6.3 times more virus than the unvaccinated!


Links: https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/3061905/cdc-funded-study-shows-the-vaccinated-shed-6-3-times-more-flu-virus-just-by-breathing-pdf

Keywords
healthvaccinesflu vaccineflusheddingwellnessflu virusthe wild doc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket