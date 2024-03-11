2008 Prophecy 104 - World, Beware of the Dictator of Dictators! Gov Mind Controls. See Prophecy 154 too China's behind it, mass Treasons, Infanticide Voters. YAH'S Angry!

this is a mirrored video

Also see Proof in newly Released Prophecy 154 China's behind it, Election Fraud, Traitors & Treasons, Trump attacked, Infanticide Voters, Rich evil Elites and much more. And here in Prophecy 104 YAH Says "Oh America, remember the prophetic dream I released through Elisabeth about Hitler rising up, so beware World of the dictator of dictators, for the same spirit that drove Hitler is the same spirit that again will run Washington D.C. You have been warned. When you see a person worshipped and compared to I,YAHUSHUA, realize this is a counterfeit sent by satan to mock ME."













this is a mirrored video





Prophecy 104 - World, Beware of the Dictator of Dictators!













Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH





through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu





November 24, 2008





please visit





https://amightywind.com/home.html













And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:





https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred





You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:





https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html





Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.





You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:













https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​





You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!





If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw





In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu





AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc





To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva





https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme













See all Prophecies here





https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html













Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:













https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html













Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:













https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html













The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks The True Holy Rapture & YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming













https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html