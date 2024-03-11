Create New Account
2008 Prophecy 104 - World, Beware of the Dictator of Dictators! Gov Mind Controls. See Prophecy 154 too China's behind it, mass Treasons, Infanticide Voters. YAH'S Angry!
YAH'S Amightywind Prophecies
Also see Proof in newly Released Prophecy 154 China's behind it, Election Fraud, Traitors & Treasons, Trump attacked, Infanticide Voters, Rich evil Elites and much more. And here in Prophecy 104 YAH Says "Oh America, remember the prophetic dream I released through Elisabeth about Hitler rising up, so beware World of the dictator of dictators, for the same spirit that drove Hitler is the same spirit that again will run Washington D.C. You have been warned. When you see a person worshipped and compared to I,YAHUSHUA, realize this is a counterfeit sent by satan to mock ME."




Prophecy 104 - World, Beware of the Dictator of Dictators!




Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH


through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu


November 24, 2008


please visit


https://amightywind.com/home.html




https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred


https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html


https://rumble.com/c/c-443994


If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw


In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu


AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc


To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva


https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme




See all Prophecies here


https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html




Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:




https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html




Soon an antichrist Superchurch with Mandatory Worship Mark 666 of the beast:




https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html




The False Blue Beam Rapture Mocks The True Holy Rapture & YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming




https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

