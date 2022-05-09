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#DONALDTRUMP - Never Forget What They Took From Us! [07.05.2022]
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90 views • May 09, 2022
What could have been????
Former Defense Sec. reveals Trump had some based ideas about how he wanted to deal with the cartels.
261,230 views May 7, 2022
Memology 101 - 516K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xnJAYPzCMbo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Former Defense Sec. reveals Trump had some based ideas about how he wanted to deal with the cartels.
261,230 views May 7, 2022
Memology 101 - 516K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xnJAYPzCMbo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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