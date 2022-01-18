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PLANDEMIC-3 is coming soon - Exposing the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future
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2964 views • January 18, 2022
PLANDEMIC-3 is currently in production.
The focus of Plandemic-3 is to stop the indoctrination and trafficking of our children and end the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future..
As the only independent movie to reach over one billion views, PLANDEMIC-1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.
PLANDEMIC-2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) also set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premier.
BE A SUPERSPREADER OF TRUTH
Please share this short trailer far and wide!
Meanwhile, you can watch the full length Plandemic-1, and also Plandemic-2 here...
https://plandemicseries.com
The focus of Plandemic-3 is to stop the indoctrination and trafficking of our children and end the tyranny that’s threatening our freedoms and future..
As the only independent movie to reach over one billion views, PLANDEMIC-1 is accredited for being first to warn the world of the crimes against humanity that are now out in the open.
PLANDEMIC-2 (aka INDOCTORNATION) also set a world record with 2 million unique viewers tuning into the global premier.
BE A SUPERSPREADER OF TRUTH
Please share this short trailer far and wide!
Meanwhile, you can watch the full length Plandemic-1, and also Plandemic-2 here...
https://plandemicseries.com
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