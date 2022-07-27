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Magdalene Sunday service 2022 on Diana, the late Princess of Wales. Could she be conncted to the other Diana? What is her legacy and mission?
Books mentioned:
Diana - the making of a media saint ed Linda Woodhead et al IB Taurus 1999
Diana - the last word by Simone Simmons Orion 2005
The live broadcast included music by Sue Rinaldi - the title track of her 1998 album, Promise Land. Only a loq quality snippet is here for (c). Enjoy the full song at suerinaldi.net
Text and audio at https://elspethr.wordpress.com/2022/07/25/bts-service-diana/
Feel free to contact Elspeth at [email protected]
Next service is on Aug 14th, on Self Sufficiency and Self Service (8pm BST)
See the above blog for details