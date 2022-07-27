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Diana
Between The Stools
Between The Stools
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84 views • July 27, 2022

Magdalene Sunday service 2022 on Diana, the late Princess of Wales. Could she be conncted to the other Diana? What is her legacy and mission?

Books mentioned:

Diana - the making of a media saint ed Linda Woodhead et al IB Taurus 1999

Diana - the last word by Simone Simmons Orion 2005

The live broadcast included music by Sue Rinaldi - the title track of her 1998 album, Promise Land. Only a loq quality snippet is here for (c). Enjoy the full song at suerinaldi.net

Text and audio at https://elspethr.wordpress.com/2022/07/25/bts-service-diana/

Feel free to contact Elspeth at [email protected]

Next service is on Aug 14th,  on Self Sufficiency and Self Service (8pm BST)

See the above blog for details

Keywords
goddessserviceroyal familysermonmagdalenebetween the stoolsdiana princess of waleslady diana spencer
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