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COVID HOAX: How are you contributing today?
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58 views • November 30, 2020
We cannot allow these globalists - technocrats destroy humanity. It's time to wake up and take CONCRETE actions to stop their evil advance.
A short video, an invitation to take us to action now!!!!!
This is not the time to keep watching how the world collapse in front of our eyes.
We can stop them:
God is almighty: He just asks for our contribution.
1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+GOD =VICTORY!
PLease SHARE and spread the message to others: we are brothers and we are going to fight for our freedom and human dignity together and to the end.
*pray together to defeat these Luciferian forces*
#covidhoax #freehumans #globalism #technocrats #globalreset #MAGA #depopulation #contribute
A short video, an invitation to take us to action now!!!!!
This is not the time to keep watching how the world collapse in front of our eyes.
We can stop them:
God is almighty: He just asks for our contribution.
1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+1+GOD =VICTORY!
PLease SHARE and spread the message to others: we are brothers and we are going to fight for our freedom and human dignity together and to the end.
*pray together to defeat these Luciferian forces*
#covidhoax #freehumans #globalism #technocrats #globalreset #MAGA #depopulation #contribute
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