Drink Along w # beerandgear 39 Salty Crew Blonde Ale 4.5/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This weeks drink along comes to us from Coronado Brewing co in California. Running 4.5 ABV, the IBUs are best guessed as sub 20 ( most likely about 10) and the SRM is a By My Eye 8. A nice bright, cloudy, daisy yellow she is pleasing to the eye. Initial hit is light focused on mainly the soft palate w minor inclusion of the center of the tongue. She is fast , crisp and slightly dirty but very quaffable.She is a nice solid pool brew choice.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.
Skal
E.
Big 3 folks
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr