Drink Along w # beerandgear 39 Salty Crew Blonde Ale 4.5/5

This weeks drink along comes to us from Coronado Brewing co in California. Running 4.5 ABV, the IBUs are best guessed as sub 20 ( most likely about 10) and the SRM is a By My Eye 8. A nice bright, cloudy, daisy yellow she is pleasing to the eye. Initial hit is light focused on mainly the soft palate w minor inclusion of the center of the tongue. She is fast , crisp and slightly dirty but very quaffable.She is a nice solid pool brew choice.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with Pima, Sancho and I.

Skal

E.

Big 3 folks

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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