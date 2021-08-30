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FILTHY LIBERAL SH|TBAG BBC "JOURNALIST" ROASTED BY BRITS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LIES
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82 views • August 30, 2021
"Pedophile Protector" Has Become a Well Known Phrase Here in the Uk and Its Hitting the Nail on the Head as the Bbc Knew Full Well About Jimmy Savile Who Was a Pedophile and Also Had Sex With Dead Bodys in Hospital Morgues, They Covered It All Up and Carried on Parading Savile as a "Nice Guy", Ohh There Is the Little Doozy That Savile Was a Procurer of Young Children for the Royal Family, What Lovely Establishments We Have, Ohh and the Cherry on Top Is That the British Public Pay for These Satanic Parasites.
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