Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"If You Hadn't Been Shot" - Sgt. John Mattingly | Morello Clip
channel image
MyPodcastDropped2320
1 Subscribers
98 views
Published Yesterday

Watch the FULL Show: https://rumble.com/v3qhm9s-the-breanna-morello-show.html



Sgt. John Mattingly

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SgtMattingly

BOOK: https://www.amazon.com/12-Seconds-Dark-Officers-Firsthand/dp/1956007016



To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To

▶ https://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

Or Call 720-605-3900



WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://kirkelliottphd.com/breanna

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/



-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5022110



-------------------------------------------



Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello



Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 83444bb2c6a4e70e


Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket