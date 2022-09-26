On September 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) targeted the city of Kherson with dozens of missiles. Most of them were intercepted by the Russian air defence forces. Unfortunately, some of them reached their targets, killing civilians. The massive attack was aimed at intercepting the ongoing referendum in the Kherson region.

The AfU struck at the Play Hotel in Kherson with the US-made HIMARS MLRS. Two rockets were fired at the hotel, one of them was intercepted. The AFU deliberately hit the building where there were civilians and journalists. The strike was carried out at 5:30 a.m. when people slept in their suits.

According to preliminary data, two people were killed. Among them is the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Party of Regions Alexey Zhuravko.

Alexey Zhuravko came to Kherson a few says before to take part in the referendum. He voted on the first day, on September 23. The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin posthumously awarded him with the medal “For Bravery”.

“Among the very few deputies of the Verkhovna Rada, he sided with Donbass in 2014 and has been in the republic many times over the years, sharing our aspirations and supporting us,” the head of the DPR noted.

The missile attack on a hotel in the center of Kherson is a terrorist attack, for which the military and political leadership of Ukraine is responsible, the press service of the administration of the Kherson region reports.

Among other guests of the Hotel, there were Russian journalists. In particular, RT employee Murad Gazdiev was in the building at the time of the strike. He posted a video from the scene.

“Ours are all intact. The cameraman Mikhail was crushed by concrete slabs, but he miraculously survived and was almost not injured,” he said.

The camera man was taken out from the debris. Another journalist showed his bed where he slept when a missile hit just in the same place. He miraculously survived.

Among the other targets of the Ukrainian attacks, there was the Antonovsky bridge, which was damaged once again by Ukrainian missiles.

Referenda on joining Russia are being held in the Kherson and Zaporozhie regions as well as in the DPR and LPR. They began on September 23 and will last until September 27. According to the results of two days of voting, the turnout in the DPR was 55.5%, in the LPR — 45.86%, in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions — 35.54% and 31.79%, respectively.

Mirrored - South Front

